Xbox One Backward Compatibility Games List April 2017: 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 2' Added

Microsoft has answered the call of fans and has now added "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility catalog.

(Photo: Activision)A screenshot from "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2."

"Call of Duty" fanatics have always wanted to see the second game in the "Black Ops" line, which is deemed as one of the franchise's best installments, in the current-generation Xbox console.

While many envisioned a remastered version of the game, Forbes believes that this might be a long shot for now. With that in mind, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" as an Xbox One Backward Compatibility game is the best bet.

Those who have a copy of the game will have no problem playing it on the current-gen console. Gamers who have the Season Pass of the shooter will be able to use the downloadable content (DLC) released for the game too.

As for those who have not played "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2," it should be the perfect time to experience it. It comes with a 50 percent discount up to April 17, thanks to the Spring Sale.

Released in 2012, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" takes players to the 21st Century, specifically during the cold war, "where technology and weapons have converged to create a new generation of warfare."

This Xbox One Backward Compatibility game addition introduces a new generation of the Masons. Fans of the "Black Ops" games would know that the first iteration featured Alex Mason as protagonist.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" puts the spotlight on his son, David, who is now tasked to take down the very enemy that terrorized his father.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" is the latest addition to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility list. Before it was added, Microsoft brought in to the catalog Shadow Planet's shooter exploration puzzle video game, "Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet" and "Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution," the 4X turn-based strategy video game by Firaxis Games.