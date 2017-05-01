Xbox One Backward Compatibility Games List: 'Dead Space' Installments and More Added

The Xbox One Backward Compatibility catalog has just received some major horror treatment with six titles from the video game genre added to the list.

(Photo: Electronic Arts)A screenshot of "Dead Space 3," one of the latest additions to the Xbox One Backwards Compatibility library.

Microsoft has decided to offer the complete "Dead Space" core series by adding "Dead Space 2" and "Dead Space 3" to the ever-expanding program.

The company ported the first "Dead Space" game to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility back in March last year. The spinoff "Dead Space Ignition" was then added November of that year.

Now, Xbox One gamers can finally enjoy an unadulterated survival horror experience with all "Dead Space" main games making the jump to the current-generation console.

Microsoft also added four "Cabela's" installments to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility starting with "Cabela's Survival: Shadow of Katmai," which brings players to the titular mountain, where the game's character Logan James crashes his plane.

For this Xbox One Backward Compatibility addition, gamers must fight to survive, which will prove difficult with the forces of nature and lethal predators as his enemies.

Also added to the list is "Cabela's Hunting Expeditions," which offers the "most authentic hunting experience" complete with realistic animal behaviors such as herd mentalities and fight-or-flight response.

This Xbox One Backward Compatibility entry will endow players unprecedented freedom and the necessary tools for effective hunting.

For those who would like to take hunting to the next level, Xbox One Backward Compatibility will also now offer "Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013," in which players are bound to deal with "smarter and deadlier predators."

Last but not the least is "Alaskan Adventures," a "Cabela's" game that takes Xbox One players to Alaska for the hunting and fishing thrill.

Those who already own a copy of these games can download them instantly on their Xbox One. Players can also insert the disc for the titles and they are good to go. Otherwise, gamers will have to purchase them from the Xbox Store.