Xbox One Backward Compatibility List News, Update: 'Alice: Madness Returns,' 'Tekken 6' and Two More Games Added to Roster

A new batch of Xbox 360 games have been made playable on the Xbox One gaming system via the Backward Compatibility feature.

Xbox Live's director of programming Larry Hryb, who is known as Major Nelson online, recently announced on Twitter that "Alice: Madness Returns" has been added to the roster of backward-compatible games.

"Alice: Madness Returns" was developed by Spicy Horse and released by Electronic Arts (EA) in 2011. The psychological horror action-adventure video game follows protagonist Alice Lidell who is traumatized by the death of her parents and sister. In the game, Alice relives her adventures in Wonderland while undergoing hypnosis and through the experience starts uncovering the truth about what really happened to her family.

In terms of gameplay, players are tasked to collect weapons and defeat enemies in order to successfully accomplish each level. With each victory, memories will be unlocked and will give clues to Alice's backstory.

"Alice: Madness Returns" joins three other games that were added to the Backward Compatibility list last week.

Xbox One gamers can now play a collection of 30 arcade games via "Midway Arcade Origins," which was released by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in 2012. Meanwhile, those interested in a more thrilling game experience can rejoice with the addition of "Mutant Storm Empire," a 2007 title from Microsoft Game Studios, and "Tekken 6" developed by Bandai Namco Games eight years ago.

Since the program's launch in November 2015, over 300 games have been added to the Backward Compatibility roster and video game titles are continuously being added each week. This functionality has proven to be a popular feature among gamers as they are able to enjoy legacy titles but with the latest technologies offered by the current-generation console.

According to Mike Nichols, corporate vice president of Marketing for Xbox, Xbox One owners spent over 265 million hours playing Xbox 360 titles in 2016.