Xbox One Backward Compatibility List: Three More Titles Added, but With Caveat

Microsoft added a trio of titles in the ever-growing Xbox One Backward Compatibility list, but the company will not make them available to everybody.

(Photo: 5pb)A screenshot from the original "Steins Gate," which was added to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.

Three "Steins;Gate" games have been made available to the Xbox One via the said program. They will only be up for grabs in Japan, but there is a way to play them in the United States, which will be discussed below.

Fans can relive the adventure in the original "Steins;Gate" in the current-generation Xbox console, which was initially released to the Xbox 360 back in 2009.

Set in the year 2010, this Xbox One Backward Compatibility addition follows a group of students who managed to develop technology that allow them to change the past.

The "Steins;Gate" spinoffs titled "Darling of Loving Vows" and "Linear Bounded Phenogram," released in 2011 and 2013, respectively, were also added to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility catalog.

As it is always with the program, those who have a digital copy or a disc of the games can simply launch them on their Xbox One and play them right then and there. However, "Linear Bounded Phenogram" requires the disc to be playable in the new-generation console.

According to Peter Glagowski of Destructoid, players in the United States could play these "Steins;Gate" Xbox One Backward Compatibility titles.

He revealed that the digital titles are actually playable on the U.S. console although he is not sure if it is the same case with the physical versions.

Glagowski explained that players will still need a Japanese Xbox Live account and purchase Microsoft moon bucks from the region.

Other than that, there is no need to buy a new console or perform some "VPN (virtual private network) trickery" to be able to play the titles and "fool your console into being from a different region."

The "Steins;Gate" are the first games Microsoft released in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program after a couple of weeks.

The last time the list was updated was early this month when "Band of Bugs," "Bullet Soul," "Bullet Soul – Infinite Burst," "Hard Corps: Uprising" and "Harms Way."