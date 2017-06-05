Xbox One Backward Compatibility News: Another 'Assassin's Creed' Title Added

A batch of Xbox 360 titles has been added to the ever-growing Xbox One Backward Compatibility program by software giant Microsoft.

(Photo: Ubisoft)A promotional image for "Assassin's Creed III," one of the latest additions to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility catalog.

One of the titles is "Assassin's Creed III," which is the latest title from the popular action-adventure series to be included in the list.

Released in 2012 to a positive reception, the latest Xbox One Backward Compatibility addition takes players to 1775, a time when civil unrest and political upheaval were at their maximum in the Americas.

The official description for "Assassin's Creed" reads:

"As a Native American assassin fights to protect his land and his people, he will ignite the flames of a young nation's revolution. Assassin's Creed III takes you back to the American Revolutionary War, but not the one you've read about in history books."

In this Xbox One Backward Compatibility game, players will take on the role of a Native American assassin, who gets to wield guns, bows, tomahawks and other exciting weapons in taking enemies out.

"Assassin's Creed III" will also allow players to explore the "bustling city streets to chaotic battlefields" and take part in the most legendary events of the American Revolution such as the Battle of Bunker Hill and the Great Fire of New York.

Other "Assassin's Creed" titles in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program included the original, which was the first from the franchise to be added to the program.

"Assassin's Creed II," Assassin's Creed Revelations" and "Assassin's Creed Rogue" were also brought over from the Xbox 360 to the Xbox One.

The addition of "Assassin's Creed III" is also timely with the imminent arrival of a new title in the video game series believed to be titled "Assassin's Creed Origins."

Other games that bulked up the Xbox One Backward Compatibility catalog include the 2010 puzzle game "ilomilo," the side-scroller games "Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond" and "Shinobi" as well as the 2008 action puzzle video game "Shadow Assault/Tenchu."