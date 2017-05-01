Xbox One Backward Compatibility News: 'Dead Space,' 'Cabela's' Titles Join the List

Before the past week ended, Microsoft added more "Dead Space" core titles plus games from the "Cabela's" franchise to beef up the list of games included in its Backward Compatibility program.

Visceral Games/Electronic ArtsPromotional image for "Dead Space 2."

Xbox Live's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb announced the latest addition in his official website, saying, "Earlier today we added Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 to the library of more than 350+ Xbox One Backward Compatibility titles currently available."

Major Nelson added that these titles can now also be bought digitally: "These two titles were previously only available on disc – but starting today you can now purchase them digitally from the Xbox Games Store and play them on your Xbox 360 or on your Xbox One with Xbox One Backward Compatibility."

"Dead Space" games have been developed by Visceral Games and published by Electronic Arts. The franchise features a survival, horror and sci-fi gameplay following the adventures of main protagonist Isaac Clarke.

The very first "Dead Space" game and the franchise's spinoff title "Dead Space Ignition" have already been added to the Backward Compatibility list for Xbox One.

For Xbox players who have already bought "Dead Space 2" and "Dead Space 3" on Xbox 360, they will not have to buy these games again. They just have to open the My Games and Apps menu and these titles will automatically appear in the Ready to Download list.

On the other hand, for those who want to avail these games, they can be digitally bought through the Xbox Marketplace for $19.99 each.

Meanwhile, GameSpot has also reported that four more games from the "Cabela's" franchise — known for simulating outdoor, hunting experiences — have been recently added to Xbox One's Backward Compatibility program. These titles are "Cabela's Hunting Expeditions," "Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013," "Cabela's Survival: Shadows of Katmai," and "Cabela's Alaskan Adventures."

All the "Cabela's" titles — except for "Cabela's Alaskan Adventures" — costs $29.99 each while the latter cost $10 more.