Xbox One Backward Compatibility News: 'Earth Defense Force' Title and 'F1 2014' Named as Newest Additions

Microsoft Close to 400 Xbox 360 titles have already been added to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.

Microsoft recently added two more games to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.

While not as grandiose as the lineup Microsoft had for this program in the previous months, it was still a good move for the company to continue expanding the Backward Compatibility library.

This week, Microsoft added "Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon" and "F1 2014" to the lineup of Xbox 360 games that can now be played in the newer Xbox One consoles.

With the Backward Compatibility program, Xbox 360 titles can now be easily played on Xbox One consoles. Players are allowed to reinstall previously bought Xbox 360 games — along with collected achievements, game scores, and any progress made — to their Xbox One consoles for free.

"Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon" is a 2011-released game with third-person shooter game mechanics. The Earth Defense Force is a group tasked to protect the fictional city of New Detroit that has been overrun by giant alien insects, hence the game's title.

Players assume the character of Lightning Alpha who leads the EDF in their mission to eradicate the biologically-engineered bugs. The game is mainly divided into three chapters with five missions each. An interesting element to the game is its armory with an array of more than 300 weapons.

On the other hand, the "F1 2014" is a car racing video game that was mainly based on the real-life 2014 season of the Formula One, thus adapting its lineup of teams and drivers. It was developed and published by Codemasters and released in the same year.

There were plans to re-launch the game on newer consoles such as Xbox One and PlayStation 4 but the project did not push through.

Instead of starting as a newbie racer, in "F1 2014," players can immediately pick a team in the Career Mode of the game and start to experience the life of a pro-F1 racer.

For Xbox One players who have not yet played these games before, they are still available and can be purchased through the Microsoft online store. The "Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon" and "F1 2014" cost $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.