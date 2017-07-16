Xbox One Backward Compatibility News: Microsoft Extends List With 'Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition'

Capcom/Xbox Marketplace Promotional image for "Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition"

Microsoft surprised Xbox players once more with another title added to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program. This time, it was the 2011-released "Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition's" turn to be included.

In his usual manner of announcing new titles that will be added to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility list, a few days ago, Xbox Live's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb confirmed through his Twitter page the addition of "Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition." This brings the list closer to 400 games supported by the program.

The "Arcade Edition" was developed primarily to provide an updated and improved console version of the "Super Street Fighter IV" game that was first launched in home systems. It came in with important balance changes and added more playable characters such as Yun and Yang, Evil Ryu, and Oni.

Yun and Yang were characters available in the predecessor title "Street Fighter III." On the other hand, Evil Ryu and Oni have been always in the early version of "Super Street Fighter IV" but only as enemy bosses. They debuted as playable characters in the "Arcade Edition."

A year after the launch of the game, developers from Capcom announced that the "Arcade Edition" is going to be the final release of the "Super Street Fighter IV" video game franchise.

The "Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition" was fairly successful in selling as much as 400,000 copies by December 2011. About three years later, the sales went up to 1.1 million.

With the help of the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program, players who previously purchased "Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition" for their Xbox 360 can continue playing the game on their newer Xbox consoles. They can reinstall the game and port all the progress they made for free.

For players who are yet to purchase the game, they can still buy it for $29.99 from the Xbox Marketplace and it will be automatically ported to their Xbox One console.

Microsoft also recently added two other games to the Backward Compatibility library which are "Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon" and "F1 2014."