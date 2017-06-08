Xbox One Backward Compatibility News: New Study Reveals Few People Actually Care About the Function

An independent study conducted by Ars Technica on Xbox users reveal that most gamers do not actually care much about backward compatibility.

Facebook/XboxA new study on Xbox users reveal that a lot of people want backward compatibility but don't actually use it.

For those who are unfamiliar with the term backward compatibility, it is basically a feature that allows video game players to play games from an older console on a newer one. One of the biggest proponents of this feature is none other than Microsoft, which has greatly shown their support for it. Sony and Nintendo, on the other hand, seem like they don't care much about the feature, having shown only little support for it, Metro reports.

In fact, in a recent interview with TIME, head of Sony's global marketing and sales, Jim Ryan, revealed that while backward compatibility is one of the highly requested features, players don't actually use them that much. This is probably because most players nowadays tend to stick to the games for their own consoles.

Ars Technica studied the usage data from 1 million active Xbox One gamertags for five months using a third-party API and it is revealed that only 1.5 percent of the 1.65 billion minutes spent on the Xbox One were used on the backward compatibility games from the Xbox 360. According to the study, the most popular backward compatibility game from the Xbox 360 is "Call of Duty: Black Ops," which means that it probably is the only game that gets serious playing on the Xbox One. More than that, players have spent more time watching Netflix on the Xbox One than actually playing backward compatibility games.

However, Ars Technica did admit that the data they gathered isn't the only way to measure backward compatibility as a number of people who did not get to own an Xbox 360 can still highly benefit from the feature.