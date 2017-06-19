Xbox One Backward Compatibility News: Original Xbox Titles Arriving This Fall; List Won't Be as Extensive as Xbox 360

The Xbox One continues to be one of the most popular gaming consoles due to its large library of games. Apart from Xbox 360 games, Microsoft has announced that older titles from the original Xbox console will be available to play on the console later this year.

MicrosoftThere are currently 386 Xbox 360 titles available to play on the Xbox One.

At the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, Xbox head Phil Spencer announced that original Xbox games will be coming to the Xbox One via the latter's backward compatibility feature.

Despite the company gearing up to release the Xbox One X, Spencer revealed why they chose this time to make original Xbox games available to the Xbox One.

In an interview with Giant Bomb, Spencer talked about popular games like "Destiny" and "The Division," that take up a lot of the gamers' time. As a result, smaller titles tend to get neglected.

"One of the reasons I like bringing the original Xbox compatibility, the 360 compatibility back, is because I want... some of those old games should also get played in this time. Maybe I don't want to spend $60 on a game that I think has a beginning, middle and end that I can actually see. I hope it never gets to that but certain people might have that mentality," he explained.

With the introduction of original Xbox games to the Xbox One, Spencer hopes that smaller-scale, single-player games will once again get the spotlight; especially with the upgrades that a more modern console can provide.

While this bit of news has certainly brought delight to loyal Xbox console users, they should also take note that the list of available original Xbox games will not be as expansive as the list for backward compatible Xbox 360 titles.

The reason for this is because of copyright issues, wherein most third-party developers did not really sign exclusive rights; as well as the amount of time and resources needed to make these older titles run on a more advanced console like the Xbox One.

As for the original Xbox titles that do gain backward compatibility to the Xbox One, Spencer said that gamers can expect them to run much better.

The Xbox One backward compatibility feature was introduced in November 2015, and since then, over 350 Xbox 360 titles have been made available on Microsoft's current gaming console. The curated list of original Xbox games have yet to be revealed, but they are expected to arrive this fall.