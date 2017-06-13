Xbox One Backward Compatibility: Original Xbox Games Coming to Current-Gen Console

Gamers can now play original Xbox games on the Xbox One through backward compatibility support, Microsoft has announced.

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, announces backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States.

"Our team of engineers are working hard to bring some of your original favorite Xbox games to Xbox One today," Microsoft Xbox division head Phil Spencer announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017. "OG games will look better and play better across the Xbox One family," he went on to say.

While this comes as good news to many, it does not come as a shock as Spencer has hinted this already back in 2015, around the time backward compatibility support was introduced in the Xbox 360.

This change is very different on how Xbox One backward compatibility is handled on the Xbox 360 as the titles should be prepared for the program first before becoming available to the newer console.

Microsoft marketing lead Albert Penello then elaborated on Twitter what this change could mean, saying that gamers will be able to use their original Xbox discs to use the games on the current-generation console.

Your original Xbox discs will work. Digital licenses will carry over. AND you can system-link play across all three generations. — Albert Penello (@albertpenello) June 12, 2017

The backward compatibility support will basically work the way the Xbox 360 emulation currently works on the Xbox One.

There is no need to worry if the original discs are no longer there since digital licenses of original copies can also be used on the Xbox One as part of this new backward compatibility system.

The best part about this change is that Microsoft is giving players the chance to actually play local multiplayer on the system-link across all three Xbox generations.

At the moment, there is no word on which original Xbox titles are included in the backward compatibility support for the Xbox One.

There are currently 460 Xbox games available on the Xbox 360. It is unclear if all of those will be carried over to the Xbox One.