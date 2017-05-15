Xbox One Backward Compatibility 'Super Sale' This Week: Players to Get Up To 75 Percent Discount

Gamers might get up to a 75 percent discount on titles included in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program once the Super Sale goes live this week.

REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonPhil Spencer, head of Xbox, talks about backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 15, 2015.

Recently, Microsoft announced the said Super Sale through a Twitter post by Xbox Live's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb.

In the social media post, Major Nelson revealed, "[Backward Compatibility] Super Sale starts 16 May with up to 75% off on 275+ titles."

Major Nelson even reiterated that some of the biggest titles included in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program will also get a price cut for the Super Sale event, such as the recently included "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," "Skate 3," and Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto IV" and "Red Dead Redemption."

However, Microsoft has yet to reveal the full details of the Super Sale such as the promo's duration and the specific pricing and discounts for every title in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.

It is possible that Microsoft will announce the said details as soon as the Super Sale goes live on Tuesday.

GameSpot suspects that since the Xbox One Backward Compatibility Super Sale is launching on a Tuesday, it might just replace the weekly Deals With Gold promo. If so, there is a good chance that the Super Sale might only last for a few days as well.

Microsoft has also yet to clarify if the Xbox One Backward Compatibility Super Sale will cover anyone who owns an Xbox One console or if it will be exclusive for those who are subscribed to the Xbox Live Gold platform.

On the other hand, it is also possible that the Xbox One Backward Compatibility Super Sale will cater to all Xbox One owners while offering a higher discount rate (which translates to more saved money) for Xbox Live Gold members. Sometimes, the privileged Xbox Live Gold subscribers also get a longer promo duration.

All these questions and possibilities are yet to be addressed by Microsoft.