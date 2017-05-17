Xbox One Backward Compatibility Super Sale Update: See Discounted Prices for Top Games; When Promo Ends

Microsoft has kicked off the Xbox One Backward Compatibility Super Sale, and players can now find the exact discounted prices for games as well as when the promo will end.

REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonPhil Spencer, head of Xbox, talks about backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 15, 2015.

As speculated in an earlier report, Microsoft is simultaneously holding the Backward Compatibility Super Sale and Deals With Gold this week.

The games have been separated and tagged based on what promo they belong to and these can be seen on the announcement posted by Xbox Live's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb.

Note that games under the Backward Compatibility Super Sale are offered to all Xbox players. These games were originally released on Xbox 360 and can now be played on Xbox One. On the other hand, games discounted through the Deals with Gold promo are exclusively offered to Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

The game that got the biggest discount is the off-road racing simulation video game "MX vs ATV Reflex." With its price cut by 90 percent, players can now purchase it for only $2.99.

The 2010 release of "Assassin's Creed" is now discounted by 75 percent and is available for only $4.99. The prices of "Dead Rising 2: Case West" and "Deus Ex: Human Revolution" have both been cut by 75 percent, which brings them down to $2.49 and $3.74, respectively.

Meanwhile, several "Gears of War" titles and downloadable content packs have also gotten 75 percent off of their regular prices such as the first game release, "Gears of War 2," "Gears of War 2" Season Pass, "Gears of War 3," "Gears of War 3" Season Pass, and "Gears of War: Judgment."

Popular titles "Red Dead Redemption" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" were both given 60 percent discounts while "Skate 3" is now sold 75 percent cheaper than the regular cost. Their promo prices are $11.99, $19.99 and $4.99 respectively.

The Xbox One Backward Compatibility Super Sale and this week's Deals With Gold offers last until Monday, May 22.