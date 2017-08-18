Xbox One Backward Compatibility Update: 'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' Added to Library

The Xbox One Backward Compatibility library continues to grow each month. Now, another Xbox 360 game is now playable on its next-generation sibling and it is none other Hideo Kojima's "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance."

Facebook/Metal-Gear-Rising-Revengeance Two new titles have been added to the Xbox One's list of backward-compatible games.

Originally released in 2013, "Revengeance" is one of PlatinumGames' top titles alongside "Bayonetta" and "Vanquish." As a spin-off of the "Metal Gear" series, the game is set four years after the events of "Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots."

The game was both a critical and commercial success scoring high among reviewers. Most of the praise was directed at the game's sophisticated cutting system and the use of "Metal Gear's" elements to complement its story.

Another addition to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility library is "ScreamRide" which was released back in 2015. The construction simulator and a puzzle video game was developed by Frontier Developments and published by Microsoft Studios. The game received mixed reviews with critics praising its fun element, gameplay, destruction, theme and puzzle-design.

Finally, there's Electronic Arts' first-person shooter "Battlefield: Bad Company." The game was a console-only spin-off of the main "Battlefield" series and was released back in 2008.

"Bad Company" features an enjoyable single-player campaign, a rarity for the "Battlefield" series. It also doesn't scrimp on online play which features a solid multiplayer component. The game is also blessed to be the first game to use developer DICE's Frostbite engine.

Like all previous backward-compatible titles, there is no need to buy another copy of the game in order to play them. Those who previously owned physical copies of the games can simply load the disc onto the console. Meanwhile, for players who purchased the digital versions, they will find the games in the Ready to Download list.

With the release of these three games, the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program now boasts over 400 Xbox 360 games in its library.