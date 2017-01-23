Xbox One Games With Gold February 2017 Free Games Rumors: List to Include Shooter, Survival-Horror Games?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gamers are currently waiting for the list of free titles included in the Games with Gold program for February for both the Xbox One and Xbox 360. According to reports, Microsoft will release the lineup any time this week.

Xbox has done a good job on keeping a tight lid on any spoiler. ThisGenGaming posits though that the four new titles which may be included in the list are "Battlefield: Bad Company" and "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist" for Xbox 360 and "Sniper Elite 3" and "Dead Rising 3" for Xbox One.

At the moment, "Killer Instinct Season 2" is the only game known to be part of the roster. It has been made available for the Xbox One from Jan. 16 to Feb. 15.

"Battlefield: Bad Company" is reportedly a logical choice, as its follow-up game has already been included in the Backwards Compatibility list. The first-person shooter game was first introduced in 2008 by EA DICE for PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360.

Meanwhile, "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist" will also likely be part of the Games with Gold program to boost the new Tom Clancy game that will be made available in March. Ubisoft may be using the action-adventure stealth video game to promote "Ghost Recon Wildlands." "Blacklist," the sixth installment in the Splinter Cell series, first hit the markets in 2013.

For Xbox One, "Sniper Elite 3" may be included in the lineup to promote the newest game in the Sniper Elite series which is set to be released in February. Developed by Rebellion Developments, the third-person tactical shooter stealth game was first introduced in 2014 and is the prequel to "Sniper Elite V2." "Dead Rising 3," on the other hand, is an open world survival horror game. It was first published by Microsoft in 2013 for the Xbox One.

Meanwhile, Xbox Live director of programming Larry Hryb recently announced that three Xbox 360 titles will be added to the list of backward compatible games. As per Express, Xbox One gamers can now download "Tekken 6," "Midway Arcade Origins," and "Mutant Storm Empire." The three titles have been added to the growing lineup which includes "Dragon Age: Origins," "Battlefield: Bad Company 2," "Battlefield 3" and "Strania," to name a few.