Xbox One Listing for 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Pops Up Online Again

Crash Bandicoot official website Different signs are pointing to the 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' eventually being released for the Xbox One

No, the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" has not been announced for the Xbox One just yet, but there are certainly plenty of signs pointing to that becoming a reality eventually.

The newest sign is another retailer listing.

Spotted recently by Redditor "yp261," a listing on Base.com seemed to be quite eye-catching mainly because it suggested that the compilation was going to be released for the Xbox One. The listing even came with a specific release date and hinted that the Xbox One owners may be able to get the collection starting Dec. 8.

Now, interesting as this listing is, it still cannot be considered as solid proof that the "Crash Bandicoot Trilogy" is coming soon to Microsoft's current-gen platform. However, it can be considered something else that is still potentially very important for certain gamers who are hoping that they too will be able to reunite with an old friend.

As Gamezone pointed out, this newly discovered listing is just the latest in what is quickly becoming an extensive lineup of possible signs indicating that the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" will soon be calling the Xbox one home as well.

Judging by those earlier discoveries, it would seem as though the compilation really is set to get a new home.

On top of that, given how much support the compilation has received from fans, it would be even more surprising if it was ultimately not made available to more gamers. The Trilogy has emerged as one of the breakout releases of this year, and it will likely continue to sell should it be released for the Xbox One.

For now, an Xbox One version of the Trilogy remains unannounced, but things could change in the months ahead.

More news about the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" should be made available in the future.