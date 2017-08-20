Xbox One News: 'Battlefield: Bad Company' Added to List of Backward Compatible Games

"Battlefield: Bad Company" makes for another new addition to the Xbox One's growing list of backward compatible games. The highly acclaimed shooter, originally launched for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, is now supported by the latest Microsoft console nine years after its release.

The hallmark of the game is its fun and lighthearted campaign, something that sets it off from the serious tone of the rest of the "Battlefield" franchise. The polished multiplayer game modes only add to the game's renown, as noted by GameSpot, despite being the first game to be built on the new Frostbite engine by DICE.

It was an ambitious project in its time, being the first commercial product to make use of the brand new Frostbite 1.0 engine, and then adding destructible environments on top of that feat, according to Eurogamer.

Players who already bought their physical copy of "Battlefield: Bad Company" can just use the game's discs as is for the Xbox One, and it should work fine. Xbox gamers who got the game through digital means, meanwhile, can look for the game in the "Ready to Download" section of their Xbox Live account.

Fans of the "Battlefield" series who haven't tried the title can still get their hands on "Battlefield: Bad Company" online, which is available from the Xbox Store. The game now costs just $15.

This game's entry to the Xbox One backward compatibility list comes on the heels of its sequel, "Battlefield: Bad Company 2," making it to the console's library. The second "Bad Company," which launched in 2010, is already among the new entries now playable on Microsoft's console alongside new additions like "Batman: Arkham Origins" and "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance."

The video below shows a comedy teaser for "Battlefield: Bad Company," now ready for the Xbox One as part of the recent console's backward compatible catalog of games.