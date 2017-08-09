Xbox One News: Dashboard to Get Major Overhaul in Next Update

Microsoft's new update for the Xbox One is set to bring major changes to the console's dashboard.

Facebook/Xbox Promotional picture for the Microsoft Xbox One.

The announcement was posted on Xbox Wire on Tuesday, noting that the update will affect both the console and Windows PC. According to corporate vice president of Xbox platform engineering Mike Ybarra, the update will help players make their Xbox experience even more "fun, personalized and social than ever."

Cinemablend pointed out that the biggest change from the update is the home screen customization option. Players can now make their favorite games such as "Crackdown," "Minecraft" and "Dead Rising 4" front and center, depending on what they want.

The home menu's new and improved look is part of Microsoft Fluent Design, a system that makes navigating the console faster and more user-friendly. Favorite friends can also be added to the home screen, so it will be easier for users to know what they are up to right after turning the console on.

Aside from the home screen tweaks, Microsoft also came up with an updated version of the Guide. This makes it much easier to navigate between tabs found on the dashboard. It still holds the same content but the orientation has been arranged horizontally. The reoriented version helps users to quickly choose between tabs and find what they are searching for in less time.

Additionally, the new guide is much faster than the old one, which often had the tendency to lag. Fans need not worry because the community section will not be left untouched. It will be upgraded with a new set of tools and activity feed, so new Clubs are easier to find. For the Windows PC, a switch on the Game bar will be added to enable or disable the Game Mode.

Microsoft has yet to announce a release date for the next Xbox One update, but it is expected to be available for everyone sometime this fall.