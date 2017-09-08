Xbox One News: Dashboard Update Released for Testers

Facebook/xbox Promotional picture for Xbox One

Last month, Microsoft teased that fans are about to get something new on their Xbox One dashboard.

According to the tech giant, they will give fans the option of redesigning their dashboard to the new Light mode, which features a white background. It differs from the usual dark style of the console, and recent reports have revealed that the company has rolled it out for testers.

The redesigned dashboard is not yet the final release but fans can now head over to the Xbox One's system settings, and simply toggle between Dark and Light mode. The theme is meant to focus on several parts of the dashboard, including optimization, speed, and expression. The update is also meant for fans who are looking to customize their console.

Those who have gotten a chance to test the Light mode reported that the dashboard feels refreshed and more welcoming than the usual Dark mode. The user interface is also more accessible as the Guide has been optimized to fit the user's preferences.

Meanwhile, the home page can also be customized in such a way that lets players make content blocks meant for some games and other features of the Xbox Live.

Considering the forthcoming release of the Xbox One X, it is widely believed that the dashboard update might be the last for the Xbox One this year. More information on what the update will feature is expected to be heard before its final release. In the meantime, fans are focusing on the November release of the Xbox One X as it features some of the most powerful specs currently available to gaming consoles.

The Xbox One X boasts an octa-core CPU, with a power of 2.3 GHz. It is also equipped with a six-teraflop graphics processing unit (GPU) and 12 GB of graphics memory. It has been built to support 4K experience, a feature that the fans are most excited for.