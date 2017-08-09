Xbox One News: Everything to Know About the Major Updates

Microsoft/Spotify A screenshot of the interface of the new Spotify app for Xbox One consoles, as featured on Microsoft Store

The gaming community has seen a lot of activity since the beginning of the year, starting with the major success of the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Considering the drive of most companies to ride the momentum, Xbox looks to be doing the same thing as recent reports reveal that the latest update offers quite a few major changes that may thrill fans who have not heard about it yet.

According to reports, the dramatic update for the Xbox One offers a few key features, including an overhauled version of the homepage, content blocks, and the quick menu, all geared for the users' preferences and accessibility without the danger of cluttering it all up. Considering the many capabilities of the Xbox One as a cable-TV and gaming console, it looks like the developers are seeking to add one more feature on top of the overhauled homepage: Spotify.

"At Spotify, we believe that the right music can make every moment special, wherever and whenever you are. For some time now, Xbox gamers have been telling us that they'd like to be able to soundtrack their own gaming sessions using Spotify, to make every single session feel new and unique," said product director Mikael Ericsson.

The music streaming service is now available in 34 markets around the world, and gamers are welcome to download the app. Free users will still get the ad-ridden experience from Spotify, whereas premium accounts will get everything that the app has to offer. There is no specific release date for the major updates, but Xbox has previously said that it will be released sometime in fall.

The Xbox One update is proof that Microsoft has been focusing on making sure that the update will not make the console slower, and fans are fervently hoping that the update will also contain performance improvements.