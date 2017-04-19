Xbox One News, Updates: Party Overlay, Other Features Arriving Soon for Xbox Insiders

Microsoft may have just released an exciting Xbox One update, but new features are still on the way. Recently, it was revealed that new features will arrive for Xbox Insider members in the coming weeks, including the expansion of the Arena that will allow players to organize and participate in their own Killer Instinct tournaments.

Facebook/Xbox Promotional photo for the Xbox One game console

According to a recent Xbox Wire post, the new update does away with the Snap mode of the system, which leaves the Achievement tracker as the only form of multitasking offered. The new update also reportedly comes with a Party Overlay feature, which appears when someone in the party comes up to the user and speaks to him so that he can easily recognize who is talking.

Talking about this new feature, Xbox Partner Group program manager Scott Henson said, "We've recently shipped several multitasking features, including the Achievement tracker, to improve your gaming experience. With this update, we are adding a new overlay that will tell you who's speaking in your Party, without having to open the Guide."

Xbox Insiders can enjoy the freedom of customizing the positioning and transparency of the Party Overlay popup. With the new update, they also get to have the option of sharing Looking for Group posts to their activity feed or in the form of a message, as well as use a filtering tool for their activity feed posts.

Other additions coming with the new update are unfollowing a Club or Game Hub directly from their activity feed and having their Arena tournament history and other upcoming tournaments displayed on their profiles. Beam and Twitch broadcasts can now be located by the Guide for your Kinect. There is also Captive Portal support for wireless internet, which allows Wi-Fi authentication through a browser, and the ability to select the audio input and output sources for Party Chat.

There is no official release date yet for the new update, but those in the Xbox Insiders program can expect to see some of the new features today and in the coming weeks.