Xbox One Project Scorpio Updates, Release News: Xbox One Support Will Not End With New Console's Arrival

The release date of Xbox's Project Scorpio will not come until the end of 2017, but that does not mean hype has not picked up for the upcoming console. However, even though Microsoft is coming out with a new unit, standard Xbox One and Xbox One S owners need not worry about continued support.

Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSONMicrosoft displays its Xbox One S console at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing in Los Angeles, California.

This much was revealed by Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft's Xbox, in his reply to a fan's tweet. The fan was concerned about Xbox One support, what with the release of a new console from Microsoft. Rumors had apparently gotten to him, but Spencer was thankfully there to clarify things.

Spencer said that support for both the Xbox One and Xbox One S will be available "for many years" to come.

@ahbenitez86 Xbox One and S will be supported consoles for many years. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 30, 2017

Microsoft's upcoming mid-generation refresh has certainly been grabbing headlines left and right, mostly because of its specifications. Xbox's Project Scorpio will be released with native 4K for its first-party software, which means a number of titles will be readily available in full 4K glory. But, of course, 4K would not be possible without the accompanying hardware under the console's hood.

Although Microsoft has been keeping details under wraps, it is believed that the console's graphics processing unit will be significantly better than the standard Xbox One. Its processing power will also be greatly increased, along with its RAM. Rumor has it that 12 GB of DDR5 storage will be found onboard Project Scorpio, which is a noteworthy improvement from the Xbox One's 8 GB of DDR3 memory.

All of this will not come cheap, though. The price of Project Scorpio will match its specifications, but that does not mean fans will have to break the bank trying to purchase the unit. Those who will refrain from buying the new console, however, should not fret because Microsoft has said that they do not intend to make exclusive games for Project Scorpio.

Finally, Microsoft is not about to be outshined by Sony, which came out with the PlayStation VR last year. Project Scorpio will also come with virtual reality support.

Microsoft is set to release the Xbox One Project Scorpio during the holiday season this year.