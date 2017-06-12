Microsoft Unveils New Console; Xbox One S Gets a Price Cut

Microsoft has lowered the price of its Xbox One S as the company finally sets to reveal pricing details of the new Xbox One X console. It remains to be seen if the price cut of $50, which was implemented on Sunday, June 11, will be a permanent discount as the company prepares to unveil its new console.

Facebook/xboxA promotional image of a white Xbox One S unit as a cover photo on the console's official Facebook page.

The company took to social media, as well as other places, to announce the price drop for the Xbox One S. Microsoft posted on Twitter on Saturday, June 10, that the Xbox One S consoles and bundles will have $50 slashed off their prices by the next day.

The announcement, however, does not mean that the $249 price tag of the base model will be brought down to just $199. Microsoft clarified their discount to The Verge, stating that the Xbox One S discount only applies to specific bundles and promos.

Among those included in the price cut is the Xbox One S "Battlefield 1" 500 GB bundle, as well as the Xbox One S "Forza Horizon 3" 1 TB bundle. Prices for both of these bundles will be discounted by $50, according to the announcement by Microsoft.

This means that the 500 GB bundles are now available for just $249, while the 1 TB Xbox One S bundles now just cost $299 each.

This price drop comes ahead of the recent reveal of what was known as the Project Scorpio console, which would feature components that took it well above the $300 price range.

According to Mike Ybarra, corporate vice president of the Xbox and Windows gaming platform at Microsoft, the new console is being built with the "premium customer, the gamer that expects the absolute best versions of the games."

Microsoft has just revealed that the Xbox One X will be on sale starting Nov. 7 for $499.

The price drop announcement could follow the pattern last year when Microsoft dropped the price of the original Xbox One console just ahead of its announcement of the Xbox One S at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017.

The company has brought down the price of the original console to $299 back then, and eventually down to $279 after pricing details for the Xbox One S have been revealed.