Xbox One S News: On the 'Minecraft' Bundle and What's Included

Xbox official website Promotional picture for the Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle

Most of today's generation of gamers have heard of "Minecraft." Released almost six years ago, it was an unexpected success as many have called it a bit behind the times, especially when it came to the graphics. However, the gaming community still loved what it was able to bring on the table, and as a tribute to something great, recent reports reveal that Microsoft will be releasing a newly designed Xbox One with a look that is so obviously inspired by "Minecraft."

According to reports, the new version of the Xbox One S is specifically for those who have loved and have been loyal to "Minecraft" since it was released. The console itself is a throwback to the 8-bit, block-by-block nature of the game title from developer Mojang. It comes with a controller that is inspired by Creeper, who is the infamous antagonist of "Minecraft."

Further reports also reveal that if the controller inspired by Creeper may not be the right one up someone's alley, then there is also the option of having the gamepad that has a pixelated pig's face in front and a curly tail at the rear of the controller. Although the designs were announced on the same day when Microsoft announced that the pre-order for the highly anticipated Xbox One X is going live, it was the "Minecraft" bundle of the Xbox One S that caught the attention of the gaming community.

Included in the Xbox One S bundle is a 1 TB storage drive, a vertical stand, and digital codes for "Minecraft" and the Redstone expansion. The bundle will cost $399.99 and will be available on Oct. 3. The controllers will also be available for purchase separately at $74.99 each, and they will arrive on Sept. 5. In the meantime, fans can spend the waiting time by watching the trailer for the console.