Xbox One S Price Cut News: Xbox Savings Offered in Spring Promo

Microsoft has surprised fans with a price cut for its popular Xbox One S console, with their new limited-time promotion that's now offering the units, bundled with select games, for a significant discount.

Facebook/xboxA Promotional image of a white Xbox One S unit as the cover photo on the Xbox game console's official Facebook page.

The Xbox One S consoles included with these discounted bundles also include variants starting with 1 TB of storage, making these sale packs much more attractive for those still deciding to get the current generation of consoles from Microsoft. Three bundles are being offered for a discount, according to Slash Gear.

These Xbox One S bundles come with one triple A game included. The three bundles are the "Battlefield 1" special edition bundle, the "Gears of War 4" bundle and the "Halo Wars 2" bundle. Like what their names indicate, buying these promos will net purchasers the game included with the Microsoft console.

The "Battlefield 1" special edition bundle is different from the other two, however, as it offers a special edition console instead of the standard Xbox One S unit. The "Gears of War 4" bundle, on the other hand, offers a choice between the default Xbox One S variant or the limited edition red console.

All in all, buyers will be saving $50 in value when purchasing one of these bundles. The 1 TB Xbox One S bundles with any of the three games will cost $300, down from the usual $350, according to Gamespot. A version of the bundles with even bigger storage specs are also available.

The limited edition red Xbox One S unit that comes with "Gears of War 4" is available for $400, also discounted from the regular price of $450. Unfortunately for racing fans, the "Forza Horizon 3" bundle, which comes with the 1 TB variant of the Xbox One S, is not part of the discount promo as of this time.

According to the news post by Microsoft on their official Xbox site, the promo is available for a limited time only. Console buyers can look for the discounted promo bundles from the Microsoft Store and from independent retailers as well, including Amazon, Target, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart.