Xbox One Update: On Profile Pictures, Streaming, and Tournaments

With the recent conclusion of this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the gaming market has become as competitive as ever. Nintendo has managed to make a solid comeback, and many are looking to release new titles and more updates before the year ends. In a recent move to show its appreciation to fans, Microsoft has released a new update that lets users enjoy several features on their respective Xbox One consoles.

According to Xbox, the update is based on fan feedback, which revealed several of their demands to optimize the experience of Xbox One. First and foremost, players can now upload a profile picture to express themselves in the world of Microsoft's flagship console. Of course, there is always the danger in letting people choose their own profile picture and Microsoft warns them to adhere to their code of conduct and keep their chosen avatars safe for work.

Another much appreciated part of the update is the ability to experience Mixer Co-streaming, which allows users to stream together a single broadcast. This also means that they can now stay updated with their friends' streams in their respective Club and Arena Tournaments.

Aside from the accessibility and freedom of expression that the update allows, the Xbox One can now also be used with a single press of a button on the controller. In other words, gamers can now link a specific controller, which ultimately gives them the power of not having to wrestle for their favorites, especially when playing with competitive friends and family.

More updates were also made for the tournaments, which now come equipped with user-generated tournaments. There is also visibility improvements that allow users to easily see who is watching a current match, who is active, who has completed the tournament, and more. Lastly, Microsoft will also be updating the Xbox App on iOS and Android.