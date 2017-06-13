Xbox One X Backward Compatibility News: Console Can Play Select Titles From Original Xbox

Microsoft unveiled its latest console to excited fans with a bit of nostalgia. Along with its most powerful console to date, the company also announced an expansion of its current backward-compatibility program.

Xbox One X backward compatibility will allow gamers to play Xbox One games and select titles from the original Xbox. This was revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles last Sunday, June 11.

YouTube/Xbox A preview of Microsoft's Xbox One X.

Xbox head Phil Spencer himself made the announcement that the new console would look back to its roots. And that means bringing back games from the first-generation Xbox.

Spencer confirmed that not only will the games be playable on the Xbox One X, but they will also "look better, play better." However, only select titles will be ported from the original Xbox which means not everyone can get their game added to console's library.

The Xbox chief told everyone that discs can be supported by the console. However, given that a long time has passed since the games were in the market, the original discs are very likely to be gone. Microsoft will remedy this by making the titles available digitally as well.

"Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge" will be the first to be added with other titles in the future. Spencer also said that first-party and third-party games will be given equal priority in being ported.

One thing that the early games lacked but has been a mainstay for newer Xbox titles is an achievement system. While he didn't have much to say about the subject, Spencer pointed to how backward compatibility was implemented on Xbox 360 games for Xbox One as a comparison.

It would be nice to see the first-generation Xbox games be upgraded instead of just receiving a new coat of paint. Details are a little sketchy at the moment but Spencer said the program will be launched within the year.

The Xbox One X costs $499 and is set to be released on Nov. 7.