Xbox One X Games, Specs: 'Black Desert Online' and More Titles Confirmed for Console

(Photo: Square Enix Ltd.) A promotional screen from the video game "Rise of the Tomb Raider."

A lot of titles are looking to take advantage of the performance and horsepower of Microsoft's next-generation console Xbox One X.

For starters, it makes true 4K gaming possible, which is exactly what the sandbox massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) "Black Desert Online" aims to offer when it hits the console.

This was confirmed at Gamescom by Pearl Abyss CEO Jung Kyung-In in a press release provided at the event and picked up by Bleeding Cool:

We are very excited to reveal the first playable Xbox One X version of "Black Desert Online" at Gamescom and we are looking forward in welcoming the first adventurers to our console version, which will be playable in crisp, true 4K resolution.

Released in 2014, "Black Desert Online" is available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC. It tells the story of the war between the Republic of Calpheon and the Kingdom of Valencia.

Another game on its way to the Xbox One X is "Rise of the Tomb Raider." The game will have three modes on the next-gen console.

One is native 4K while another focuses on visual enhancements. The third mode will prioritize higher frame rates per second (fps).

In a press release acquired by Tweak Town, this is what Square Enix had to say about the jump of "Rise of the Tomb Raider" to the Xbox One X.

Developed in partnership with Nixxes Software, the Xbox One X enhancements for the award-winning game include premiere graphics and other technical enhancements that leverage the full power of Xbox One X with settings that gamers can tailor to their taste.

The specific updates made on "Rise of the Tomb Raider" for the Xbox One X include high-dynamic range (HDR) display support for "more vibrant and accurate color representation," true 3D audio, enhanced texture resolution for Lara Croft, the nonplayable characters and the environments. There will be overall visual enhancements and even improved anti-aliasing for immersive realistic details.

The Xbox One X is now available for preorder for $499.