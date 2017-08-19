Xbox One X Launch News: Pre-Order Details to Be Announced Ahead of Gamescom 2017

Microsoft will be releasing their new Xbox One X this November and pre-order details for the next-generation console will be announced during the lead-up to Gamescom 2017.

Facebook/Xbox Pre-order details for the Xbox One X will be revealed at Gamescom 2017.

In a post on the official Xbox Twitter account, Microsoft revealed that players will find out how to pre-order their own Xbox One X game console prior to Gamescom 2017, specifically on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. EDT. Meanwhile, the annual video game trade fair in Europe is scheduled for Aug. 23 to 26.

According to Time, what makes the new Xbox One X so special is its 4K resolution, which will greatly enhance the gaming experience of console players.

Microsoft first shed light on the Xbox One X, then codenamed "Project Scorpio," at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in 2016. A year later via the same event, the company officially unveiled their newest console.

Microsoft's Xbox One X, with a price tag of $499, features six teraflops of graphics processing unit (GPU) compute power and 12 GB of DDR5 memory. It is comparable to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro, which provides a slightly lower performance with $100 cheaper price tag.

Xbox head Phil Spencer boasted, "There is no power greater than X. It's the most powerful console ever made."

Although gamers will have to wait a bit little longer for pre-order details, Amazon has already put up the official pre-order page for Xbox One X.

Players having second thoughts should not be worried if they pre-order the console because they still have the chance to cancel, as long as their order has not yet been shipped. Cancelling the order doesn't have a penalty as well.

For those who want to replace their current Xbox One model, they can trade it for the new Xbox One X. Trade prices vary depending on the store, so it's best for owners to check out the different vendors who offer to trade Xbox game consoles.

The Xbox One X will be available in stores worldwide on Nov. 7.