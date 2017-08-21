Xbox One X News, Release Date: Project Scorpio Edition Now Available for Pre-Order
Pre-order for Microsoft's newest console, the Xbox One X, is currently live.
At Microsoft's livestream event for 2017 Gamescom, the company dropped new details about the console, aside from announcing that pre-orders have gone live.
According to Albert Penello marketing head for Xbox Consoles, the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is the only version available for pre-orders.
So far, the company has yet to announce when the non-Scorpio Edition consoles will go live.
A Project Scorpio Edition of the Xbox One X will come with the same specs and price as the standard console, but it will feature a unique design, a vertical stand.
The Xbox One X is the world's most powerful console, with 40 percent more power than standard consoles in the industry. And it is also Microsoft's smallest console so far.
With an 8-core custom AMD CPU, which clocks at 2.3 GHz, the console presents better AI, real-world details, and smoother interactions in gaming. Not only that, with a 12 GB GDDR5 graphic memory, the console offers speed as well.
The console is not an entirely brand-new device, it is a revamped version of the Xbox One. With that in mind, all accessories from the standard console will be able to work on the Xbox One X.
The Xbox One X will launch worldwide on Nov. 7. It will eventually be available on various retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. The console will cost $500.
For the said price, gamers will get a 1 TB Xbox One X , an xbox wireless controller, a 4K-capable HDMI cable, a power cable, 1-month Xbox Games Pass trial, and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.
In the U.S., GameStop is offering a $600 pack composed of an Elite controller and the console. Another bundle costs $583.