Xbox One X News, Release Date: Project Scorpio Edition Now Available for Pre-Order

Pre-order for Microsoft's newest console, the Xbox One X, is currently live.

Facebook/Xbox A promo image of the Xbox One X, previously called Project Scorpio, as a cover photo on the Microsoft game console's official Facebook page

At Microsoft's livestream event for 2017 Gamescom, the company dropped new details about the console, aside from announcing that pre-orders have gone live.

According to Albert Penello marketing head for Xbox Consoles, the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is the only version available for pre-orders.

So far, the company has yet to announce when the non-Scorpio Edition consoles will go live.

A Project Scorpio Edition of the Xbox One X will come with the same specs and price as the standard console, but it will feature a unique design, a vertical stand.

The Xbox One X is the world's most powerful console, with 40 percent more power than standard consoles in the industry. And it is also Microsoft's smallest console so far.

With an 8-core custom AMD CPU, which clocks at 2.3 GHz, the console presents better AI, real-world details, and smoother interactions in gaming. Not only that, with a 12 GB GDDR5 graphic memory, the console offers speed as well.

The console is not an entirely brand-new device, it is a revamped version of the Xbox One. With that in mind, all accessories from the standard console will be able to work on the Xbox One X.

The Xbox One X will launch worldwide on Nov. 7. It will eventually be available on various retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. The console will cost $500.

For the said price, gamers will get a 1 TB Xbox One X , an xbox wireless controller, a 4K-capable HDMI cable, a power cable, 1-month Xbox Games Pass trial, and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.

In the U.S., GameStop is offering a $600 pack composed of an Elite controller and the console. Another bundle costs $583.