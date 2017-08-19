Xbox One X News: When and Where to Get It and What Is the Special Edition

Xbox official website Xbox One X to be unveiled at Gamescom 2017

If there is anything about gaming that most can agree on, it would be the fact that the experience of game titles would be the best when consoles can fully live up to their specs and give them what they need to enjoy the visuals, effects, and gameplay. For so long, tech giant Microsoft has teased about a project console before finally revealing it during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) as the Xbox One X. Recent reports reveal that more information has been distributed to the waiting public.

First of all, Microsoft seems to be doing everything right in keeping the hype up by getting the public interested and on the edge of their seats for more details. It released a teaser trailer for its Xbox One X feature that is set to be unveiled during the Gamescom, which will be held in Cologne, Germany on Aug. 20. Furthermore, it seems that the pre-orders will begin on the same date and it will cost $500. There is a lot of hype for the Xbox One X as it has been marketed to be the strongest and most powerful console that current technology has ever seen.

Meanwhile, reports reveal about a rumor that the Xbox One X will not be the only thing that will be going on sale during this year's Gamescom. Apparently, someone heard about a special edition of the highly anticipated console, called Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition.

Fans were thrilled to hear the news, especially since the name of the supposedly limited edition pays homage to its original code name that kept them going back to Microsoft's homepage time and again to check for updates. There is not a lot known about this version of the console, but fans are expecting to hear more in the next few days.