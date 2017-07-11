Xbox One X Pre-Order Delay: Gamers Unable to Purchase Console

The Xbox One X is set to be released this November as the undisputed king of the consoles. While pre-order pages are now live, gamers are still unable to purchase the Microsoft console.

Microsoft/Xbox Promotional photo for the upcoming Xbox One X.

This problem is not new to begin with given that it has been this way since the console was unveiled at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). However, before pitchfork and torches begin gathering at Microsoft's headquarters, the truth needs to be revealed — that the company has no say on the matter.

The reason for the delay is that the console first needs to receive backing from government bodies before it can be sold. For those in the United States, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is in charge of handling such tasks and they have yet to give their approval.

In their official website, Microsoft issued a statement regarding the delay. The company said: "This device has not been approved by the Federal Communications Commission. It is not for sale until FCC approval has been obtained."

The Xbox One X is not alone in this predicament. Sony's PlayStation 4 also experienced the same thing when it was announced in February 2013 and didn't receive approval until five months later.

Xbox head Phil Spencer assured fans that there are no issues with the console's rollout. However, he did admit that they are still working to get the necessary approvals to begin accepting pre-orders.

The console is currently touted as the most powerful one in the market with considerably better specs that both the PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch. It is also the most expensive with a $499 price tag. Microsoft also teased the console's ability to seamlessly run games at 4K resolution during its E3 2017 unveiling. Hardware-wise, nothing else on the market comes close to its processing power.

The Xbox One X is set to be released on Nov. 7.