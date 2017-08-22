Xbox One X 'Project Scorpio' Edition Now Available For Pre-order

A limited edition release of Xbox One X's "Project Scorpio" will be out this fall, and Microsoft has now opened up pre-orders, as confirmed during the Gamescom press conference.

xbox.com Promo photo for the upcoming Xbox One X

The $499-worth "Project Scorpio" edition is a box that resembles the original Xbox and comes with the system's name in a green font. The console itself will come in a black graphite texture casing. Moreover, the limited edition "Scorpio" release will include a controller that has "Project Scorpio Edition" in green lettering engraved on its front.

The differences are purely cosmetic, and the hardware on "Project Scorpio" is similar to a regular Xbox One X.

According to The Verge, preorders for the Xbox One X "Project Scorpio" edition is now available on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Microsoft.

The Xbox One X is designed to rival Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. The Xbox One X currently has the upper hand, with its powerful 6 teraflops graphical power compared to PS4 Pro's 4.2 teraflops.

Microsoft previously said that the Xbox One X boasts being 40 times more powerful and has 60 times more memory than the original Xbox One. It also comes with 4K support, with over 100 new and existing games compatible with the console, Rolling Stone reported.

Microsoft is also working with third party game developers to make sure that titles available on the Xbox One will also be available on the Xbox One X.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also revealed that games such as "Halo 5" and "Gears of War 4" are getting free 4K updates to better optimize them for Xbox One X's native 4K and HDR capability, Kotaku reported. Around 100 games will be given this kind of update in the future.

Other games reported to be available on the Xbox One X include "Dishonored 2", "Fallout 4", "Injustice 2" and "Ghost Recon Wildlands".

Xbox One X "Project Scorpio" will be released on Nov. 7.