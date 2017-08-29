Xbox One X Release Date News: Microsoft Officially Discontinues Xbox One Launch Edition

As the famous saying goes, out with the old and in with the new as Microsoft heralds the arrival of the Xbox One X with the discontinuation of the original Xbox One. The tech giant confirmed this week that they will no longer make the console's launch version in favor of its new line of consoles.

Microsoft A promotional photo of the Xbox One X.

"As is typical for the console industry, we stopped manufacturing the original Xbox One when we introduced Xbox One S," a spokesperson from the company told Glixel.

Introduced back in 2013 as the rival to Sony's PlayStation 4, the Xbox One served as the next-generation console after the Xbox 360. Three years later, the Xbox One S was released and in June of this year, Microsoft finally unveiled the Xbox One X — previously known as Project Scorpio.

It was during this month that store shelves were finally running out of the launch edition of the original Xbox One. With the console no longer being produced, it's very likely that by November, only two Microsoft consoles will be available in the market.

Microsoft's console can only be described as a beast outperforming Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro in nearly every metric imaginable. With the market share of the original Xbox One largely being supplanted by the newer Xbox One S, Microsoft could put its resources somewhere else, most likely in developing its contender for the next generation of consoles.

While Microsoft's latest console is the most powerful one currently in existence, its dominance might not last for very long. With the PlayStation 5 rumored to be making its appearance as early as next year, the console will likely be considered outdated when Sony's next-generation console rolls in.

The Xbox One X is set to arrive on store shelves on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Microsoft's new console is currently available to pre-order for $499.99.