Xbox One X Release Date, Specs News: Microsoft Announces Launch of the Most Powerful Console

It may have been fun for fans to refer to Microsoft's mystery console as Project Scorpio but the recent session at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) revealed that the tech giant finally dropped the codename by announcing the development of Xbox One X. Marketed as one of the most powerful consoles in the world, Microsoft doesn't seem to be far off, considering the specs that it hides underneath its black exterior.

Microsoft Promotional picture for Xbox One X.

Although there's a lot about Microsoft's Xbox One X that fans didn't really know about before E3 2017, Business Insider gave a full rundown of what can be expected from the newest console from the tech giant.

Basically, the most important thing to remember about Xbox One X is that it is essentially the previous version. That is, it's the Xbox One — only built stronger and better. The two consoles will have the same library. Nothing more, nothing less.

Microsoft's console houses an impressive list of specs including eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz, 12 GB of GDDR5 random-access memory (RAM), 1 TB hard drive for all the games fans would like to have, and Dolby Atmos audio for better sound experience.

But the Xbox One X wouldn't be the most powerful if its graphics doesn't match up with everything else. Fortunately, Microsoft delivers by making sure that the console is equipped with support for 4K and HDR gaming at up to 60 frames per second (fps).

Although the graphics capability of the console probably sounds like heaven to gamers out there, it would be useful to remember that their TV should be able to support the graphics of the game too. Despite that one possible drawback, gamers couldn't be more excited to get their hands on the Xbox One X.

Though most probably expected the console to be able to support virtual reality, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Xbox marketing chief Mike Nichols has announced that Xbox One X won't have such feature considering that VR opportunities for PC are Microsoft's priority.

The Xbox One X will be released to the public on Nov. 7 and it will cost a hefty but well-spent $499.