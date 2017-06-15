Xbox One X Specs News, Features: Microsoft Unveils 'Project Scorpio' at E3 2017

After so much speculation surrounding an upcoming Xbox console, Microsoft has finally laid the rumors to rest and unveiled the Xbox One X, which was once referred to as Project Scorpio.

Youtube/Xbox Microsoft unveiled the Xbox One X at E3 2017

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, the tech giant shared what they call "the world's most powerful console." And based on its specs, Microsoft could be right. Microsoft's Kareem Choudhry made the announcement at the E3. He shared that aside from being a top-tier gaming device, the Xbox One X is the smallest system that Microsoft has ever built.

Microsoft's latest home gaming system is not entirely a new console. Fundamentally, it is just like the Xbox One, but with more powerful components. Since the upcoming console is not a next-generation gadget, games from the Xbox One and the Xbox One S will still be accessible on the device. But one important aspect that sets the console apart is performance.

With its upgraded specs, Microsoft assures users that games will look better when played with the Xbox One X, given that the games reach the console's needed extra horsepower. The company promises that the device is more powerful than any other console by 40 percent. With that in mind, it is expected to deliver a true 4k gaming experience.

The Xbox One X comes with eight custom x86 cores which clock at a speed of 2.3GHz. In terms of performance, it has 6 teraflops under its hood, which is quite an impressive upgrade. The PlayStation 4 Pro, Sony's high-end version of the PS4, only has 4.2 teraflops, while the standard console only has 1.84. As for the Xbox One, it has 1.31 teraflops.

The gaming system also has 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM and a terabyte for storage space. This, however, is not upgradeable.

The E3 2017 concludes today at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California.

More updates should roll out soon.