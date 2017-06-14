Xbox One X Specs, Price News: Powerful Console for Hard-Core Gamers

Microsoft is definitely keeping it real as the company prepares to launch the all-new Xbox One X.

YouTube/Xbox/ A preview of Microsoft's Xbox One X.

At the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the company announced the Xbox One X's powerful processor along with other key features. With the unveiling of their new platform, what games can players expect from the Xbox One X? What makes it special than the rest of other platforms out today?

Microsoft started their E3 2017 presentation with the unveiling of their brand-new console. The Xbox One X boasts of a 6-teraflop graphics processing unit (GPU) that is much more powerful than the current Xbox One. Other specs include an AMD central processing unit (CPU) at 2.3 GHz,12 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and a massive 1 TB of storage. Moreover, according to reports, Xbox One X will be compatible with all past Xbox One accessories and other software.

This powerful new console seems to be aimed at hard-core gamers. The system is said to run games at a whopping 60 frames per second (fps). It is "the most powerful console every made" according to Xbox head Phil Spencer during E3 2017.

Xbox One X is the smallest Xbox ever created which ties in with Xbox One S, the thinner version of the Xbox One. The console also has the ability to play 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray discs and can scale up games that are not in 4K resolution.

During the presentation, Microsoft also confirmed the games that will come out for the Xbox One X when it is released. Initially, the new platform will cater to 42 games. Twenty-two of these games are Xbox One X exclusives like "Assassin's Creed: Origins," "Forza Motorsport 7," "Life is Strange" and EA's brand-new game "Anthem."

Xbox One X, previously known as Project Scorpio, is being developed by the Xbox team under Microsoft. The upcoming console is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17 and will cost $499.