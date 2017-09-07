Xbox One X Update: Microsoft's New Console Will Outsell Sony's PS4 Pro This Holiday Season, Says Analyst

(Photo: Microsoft) Promotional image for Xbox One X.

Microsoft's Xbox One X might become more successful than its rival Sony console.

Tech analyst Michael Pachter claimed on Friday that the new console will outsell the PlayStation 4 Pro once it officially drops this holiday season. According to the Wedbush Securities analyst, the sales for Microsoft's mid-cycle console refreshment later this year will reach around 1 million units.

"My estimate is 1 million global units at holiday," he wrote on Twitter (via Express). "Don't 'want' it to fail, think that is the right number. 1 million is not a huge success."

While one million is a lot, Pachter clarified that it does not sound impressive for a brand as big as Microsoft. It might even be bad news for anticipating consumers who were not able to preorder, as Pachter said a retail source told him that allocation for the console units was "very small." If his source is to be believed, this means finding an Xbox One X will be difficult this holiday season.

Pachter also noted that although he believes the Xbox Once will outsell the PlayStation 4 Pro (PS4 Pro), it still could not sell more than the PS4. Sony has yet to release exact PS4 Pro sales figures but the company previously confirmed that almost 20 percent of PS4 sales are from Pros.

"It is way ahead of our expectations," Sony's head of global sales and marketing, Jim Ryan, said last June. "As with PSVR, and I suppose in forecasting these things we haven't done a very good job, the product is in desperately short supply. So that's one-in-five under severe constraint."

Microsoft will begin selling Xbox One X on Nov. 7. The company has announced that preorders for this upcoming console have already exceeded those that are for older Xbox consoles. It's worth noting though that preorders for previous Xbox consoles were much lower because rarely anybody had to preorder since the Xbox 360 days.

Reports point out that Microsoft has become more organized this time — focusing more on marketing the new console brand. Microsoft holds an install base of 30 to 35 million Xbox Live Gold, which likely contributed to the high preorder numbers for the Xbox One X.