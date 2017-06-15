Xbox One X vs. PS4 Pro Specs, Features: Microsoft Claims True 4K Gaming From 'World's Most Powerful Console'

Xbox One X has been unveiled at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017, shedding its previous name as Project Scorpio. How does "The World's Most Powerful Console," according to Microsoft, compare to the PlayStation 4 Pro?

Facebook/xboxA promo image of the Xbox One X, previously called Project Scorpio, as a cover photo on the Microsoft game console's official Facebook page.

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox for Microsoft, sat down with Eurogamer at the Galen Center in Los Angeles to discuss the reveal. Spencer claims that the Xbox One X is on another level compared to Sony's top end console to date. "I look at Pro as more of a competitor to S than I do to Xbox One X," Spencer said.

"If you just look at the specs of what this box is, it's in a different league than any other console that's out there," the Xbox boss added.

The Xbox One X has a graphics processing unit (GPU) that is about 40 percent faster compared to the PlayStation 4 Pro, Spencer claims. Indeed, the custom Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) GPU in the newest Xbox can run at 6 teraflops, compared to the Sony console which comes with an AMD Polaris graphics card that is capable of running at 4.2 teraflops.

The former Project Scorpio console also sports 12 GB of Graphics Double Data Rate Type 5 (GDDR5) memory, compared to the 8 GB of GDDR5 that the PlayStation 4 Pro comes with, according to Gamespot.

Both units have the same amount of base storage built in at 1 TB.

When it comes to the central processing unit (CPU), the PlayStation 4 has a slight lag compared to the Xbox One X as well. With a 2.1 GHz 8-core AMD chip, the Sony console is slightly behind the 2.3 GHz 8-core AMD CPU that Microsoft's newest console uses.

The Xbox One X also has a superior optical drive, as the new unit comes equipped with a 4K/HDR capable Blu-ray drive, compared to the PlayStation 4 Pro which comes with an older Blu-ray/DVD drive.