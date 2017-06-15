Xbox One X vs. PS4 Pro Specs, Price News: Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Compares Consoles

Microsoft finally unveiled the new Xbox One X, previously codenamed Project Scorpio. But how does it compare to Sony's already-released PlayStation 4 Pro?

REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianHead of Microsoft Xbox Phil Spencer introduces the Xbox One X gaming console during the Xbox E3 2017 media briefing.

First of all, Sony's console is already available in the market, whereas the Xbox One X will not hit store shelves until later this year. However, there are also other things to consider when it comes to buying a console.

The Xbox One X has an AMD graphics card that boasts 6 teraflops of performance and a 12 GB GDDR5 RAM, which are certainly bigger than the PS4 Pro's 4.2 teraflops GPU and 8 GB GDDR5 RAM. Both consoles have 4K and HDR support for videos and games. When it comes to weight, the PS4 Pro comes in 1.2 pounds lighter than the Xbox One X, though this is a small difference.

But there is one other thing that gamers know to be important when making a decision about consoles: the price. The Xbox One X has a retail price of $499, which is $100 more expensive than the PS4 Pro. According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the high price is worth it when all things are considered.

"Xbox One X is for the customer who's looking for the most powerful console that's going to run every game they're going to play better than any other console," Spencer told Eurogamer in an interview as he explained that there is always a premium market to be served.

Spencer also does not think that the Xbox One X should be compared to the PS4 Pro since he believes that they are not on the same level.

"I look at Pro as more of a competitor to S than I do to Xbox One X," Spencer said, as he referred to the more affordable Xbox One S. "This is a true 4K console. If you just look at the specs of what this box is, it's in a different league than any other console that's out there."

The Xbox One X will be released on Nov. 7.