Xbox PlayStation Cross-Platform Play News: Xbox Head Not Happy with Sony's Reason for Not Joining Agreement

It seems that an Xbox-PlayStation cross-platform play will be a distant dream after the head of Xbox called Sony's reasons for blocking it "unhealthy." The response comes after Sony's representative stated that they are unwilling to expose their users to content not curated by the company.

REUTERS/Charles PlatiauSony blocks cross-play support on the PlayStation 4 and gamers are not happy.

Microsoft brought up the idea of cross-platform play during last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo. At first, Sony was open to the idea of users using different platforms to play with each other.

Fast forward to E3 2017 and Microsoft has announced that Rocket League and Minecraft will now allow gamers using Nintendo's Switch, Windows PC, Mac, or Xbox One to play against one another. As for PlayStation 4 players, well, it appears that Sony has some issues with the Xbox-PlayStation cross-platform play.

In an interview with Eurogamer, PlayStation head of global sales and marketing Jim Ryan defended Sony's block of the feature. He stated that it is their job to look after the users who are online with them within the PlayStation-curated universe.

"Exposing what in many cases are children to external influences we have no ability to manage or look after, it's something we have to think about very carefully," said Ryan. Of course, this excuse didn't sit well with Xbox chief Phil Spencer who shot back at Sony.

Spencer seemed livid that somebody would make the assertion that Microsoft is unable to keep "Minecraft" players safe. He also said that starting a dialogue on the subject is unhealthy for anyone in the gaming industry.

Sony's excuse might have had more credibility if it wasn't for Nintendo, which is known for its family-oriented games, joining in on the fun that is cross-platform play. Sony, which has from time to time released games that can be described as carnage-incarnate, doesn't appear to have the right to argue on the basis of protecting its users from "uncurated" content.

Still there might be hope as Spencer said that "the door is still open" if Sony decides to change its stance. For now at least, the dream that is Xbox-PlayStation cross-platform play is still on the table.