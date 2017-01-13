Xbox Project Scorpio News and Updates: Exec Uncertain if Next Console Will Be Presented Before E3 2017

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Xbox presentation at the E3 2015

Xbox chief Phil Spencer admits that he is unsure whether new details on Xbox's Project Scorpio will be presented before the Electronics Entertainment Expo this year.

Recently, Dual Shockers followed a series of Twitter replies from no less than the chief of Xbox as he answered fans' queries about the company's upcoming console. A fan asked Spencer on Twitter if there was a chance that the product of Xbox Project Scorpio would be showcased before the E3 2017 in June. Unfortunately, even Spencer is uncertain. The Xbox boss answered, "Honestly not sure yet but I know people want this."

On a good note, Spencer shared that there is great progress in the console's development. He explained that their first party development teams are on track and tuning up the engines of Xbox Project Scorpio.

Spencer also mentioned that the progress applies across all the studios involved, teams working on the Xbox Project Scorpio platform and hardware.

Naturally, fans have also asked whether there will be new stuff to be revealed in the upcoming E3 2017. But Spencer addressed the question with an indirect answer, saying, "I understand that people like new things at E3."

So far, it has been made known that Xbox Project Scorpio will be capable of running native 4K games. Microsoft is actually making "true 4K gaming" the selling point of the upcoming console. Reports also noted that it is expected to run at 6 teraflops and will be able to deliver high-fidelity virtual reality gaming.

Many are also anticipating the console since it is promised to have an octa-core processor and to run at 320 GB per second memory bandwidth. The hype is understandable since Microsoft has earlier advertised that Xbox Project Scorpio is going to be "the most powerful console ever made."

On the same reply-to-fans'-queries day on Twitter, Spencer also addressed the issue of "Scalebound's" cancellation. In his reply to a fan, he said, "['Scalebound's' cancellation] hurt me as well and to the community I apologize. I want everything we start to turn out great, to take risks, create diversity."

Xbox Project Scorpio is expected to be released in late 2017.