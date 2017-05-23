Xbox Project Scorpio News: Developers Now Free from Frame Rate Restrictions

The Xbox Scorpio is one of the highly anticipated releases from Microsoft, and fans could hardly wait for the console that will be the most powerful from the company to date. A few tidbits of information about the highly anticipated console has been filtering out from reports even before the upcoming briefing by Microsoft at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017, where more details about Xbox Scorpio is expected to be revealed.

Microsoft/XboxA promo image for the upcoming Xbox Project Scorpio console from Microsoft, showing the internal hardware with its Xbox branded "Scorpio Engine" processor.

The latest statement from Microsoft changed things around for a lot of prospective Xbox Scorpio buyers. During the previous reveal of the upcoming console last year, the company has stated that Project Scorpio developers will need to maintain the same frame rate as the Xbox One version of their games, according to Game Zone.

The idea behind the restriction could be to make sure that Xbox Scorpio players will not have an advantage over Xbox One players, especially for multiplayer games. However, this sounded to a lot of Xbox fans as a move that unnecessarily shackled the Xbox Scorpio to the performance characteristics of the Xbox One.

This position has now been reversed by Microsoft, however. Mike Ybarra, Corporate Vice President for Xbox and Windows gaming platform, took to social media to announce that Xbox Scorpio developers are now free from this restriction. On a tweet posted on Friday, May 19, Ybarra stated that developers now have a free hand to make use of the power of the new console however they wish.

This means that Microsoft is no longer prescribing how developers should manage the frame rates of their games for the Xbox Scorpio version. He clarified that with a later tweet, saying how it is up to the developer to decide how they want to deal with the different performance characteristic of the upcoming console.