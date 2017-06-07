Xbox Project Scorpio News: VR Won't Be Available for Xbox One and Xbox Scorpio, Says Microsoft

With big expectations set for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week, fans expect Microsoft to meet their demands when it comes to making virtual reality (VR) more accessible. However, reports say that the tech giant won't have it available for Xbox One and Xbox Scorpio as the developers continue to focus on bringing the technology to their PC users.

Microsoft Promotional picture for Xbox Project Scorpio.

"Our primary focus is making our mixed reality experiences a success on Windows 10 PCs," Alex Kipman, technical fellow at Microsoft, told Polygon. "We believe that right now a Windows PC is the best platform for mixed reality as its open ecosystem and enormous installed base offer the best opportunity for developers, and Windows offers the most choices for consumers."

The news was met with disappointment by fans who have wanted to experience VR technology on their Xbox consoles. Microsoft notably did not announce that the technology won't ever be available for Xbox One and Xbox Scorpio. Thus, fans might have to wait until next year, after the tech giant has managed to reach a breakthrough with bringing VR to their computers.

Meanwhile, fans will have to make do with the Project Scorpio Xbox Development Kit. According to Game Zone, Kevin Gammill of the engineering team gave them a sneak peek of what to expect for the console. Compared to the actual version of Xbox Scorpio, the development kit will bring differences in power with four more compute units (CUs), 12 more GB of random-access memory (RAM) and an additional 1 TB disc drive. With specifications that no one can joke about, Project Scorpio Xbox Development Kit might just be groundbreaking for gamers.

"Because as we saw 4K gaming and really high-end VR taking off in the PC space, we wanted to be able to bring that to the console. Project Scorpio is actually an Xbox One that can natively run games in 4K and is built with the hardware capabilities to support the high-end VR that you see happening in the PC space today... when it ships it will be the most powerful console ever built," Xbox chief Phil Spencer told The Verge.