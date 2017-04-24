Xbox Project Scorpio Price Update: Price Leaked by Spanish Retailer

Microsoft has yet to reveal the details of the price and release date of the highly anticipated Xbox Project Scorpio. However, one retail store may have slipped up and inadvertently revealed the price tag for the upcoming console.

(Photo: Microsoft/Xbox)A promo image for the upcoming Xbox Project Scorpio console from Microsoft, showing the internal hardware with its Xbox branded "Scorpio Engine" processor.

XtraLife, a retailer based in Spain, has perhaps accidentally put out an advertisement for the Xbox Scorpio that is accompanied by a price tag of €399, or about $434. According to The Daily Express, this amount is more or less equivalent to £335, which can adjust up to £399 for the United Kingdom "if the advert is accurate."

However, Microsoft could still adjust the price before committing to an official statement. The company has described the Xbox Project Scorpio as a premium console, adding that it would cost more than the Xbox One S. The upcoming console is also targeted at the higher end of the market and will have the high-end price tag to match.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, explained that they are holding off announcing the pricing as of this time. "It will cost more than S, obviously, that's how we are building it," Spencer said. "We have not announced the pricing yet, but I want to make sure that the investment we are putting into the product of Scorpio meets the demands of the higher-end consumer and that will be a higher price," Spencer ended, being non-committal about the price at this point.

Christian-Peter Heimbach, marketing consultant for Actionacy, predicts the price of the new console bundle in an interview with MCV UK. "I think the console will be €499 (£418) with a game — probably the new Forza. It is a perfect price. The console is focused on a hardcore market and they are willing to spend more as long as it's a quality product," Heimbach said, noting how the new Xbox One Elite controller sold well even at a premium price.