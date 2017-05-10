Xbox Project Scorpio Release Date News: Phil Spencer Reiterates Launch Schedule Remains On Track

Xbox chief Phil Spencer once again reassured fans that the development of Project Scorpio is still on track with its projected release.

(Photo: Microsoft/Xbox)A promo image for the upcoming Xbox Project Scorpio console from Microsoft, showing the internal hardware with its Xbox branded "Scorpio Engine" processor.

Spencer is known for always providing answers to fan questions through social media interactions. Recently, a fan wanted to know, "is there a change in the Scorpio launch date," to which Spencer replied, "Schedule looks very good right now, no issues."

@Sn4kee Schedule looks very good right now, no issues. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 7, 2017

The 2017 holiday season has always been the planned launch date for the highly anticipated Project Scorpio, and judging from Spencer's update, fans of 4K gaming could be having a competitive gaming console before the year ends.

Since its announcement during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2016, Microsoft has promised that the main goal of the Project Scorpio is to deliver gaming experience with titles running natively at 4K.

In early April, Microsoft invited Eurogamer's Digital Foundry to have a sneak peek at the upcoming console's specifications and performance. The media outlet thinks the Project Scorpio will likely be released within six months or a month earlier than planned.

Digital Foundry noted that Microsoft is ahead in the Project Scorpio's development roadmap, and with Spencer's recent update, it looks like they are able keep it up. However, Microsoft has yet to confirm if they will opt for an early release. As of writing, the Project Scorpio's official website still points to a "holiday 2017" launch.

As for its specifications, the Project Scorpio console is most talked about for its 6 teraflops feature, which is a great improvement compared to the 1.4 teraflops on the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 Pro's 4.12 teraflops. Project Scorpio will have a standard 1 TB storage.

In terms of competition, the Project Scorpio could dominate the high-end gaming arena this 2017 if the speculation that Sony will not be releasing a next-generation console this year is accurate. According to analyst Damian Thong from Macquarie Capital Securities (via Wall Street Journal), Sony might launch a "PlayStation 5" by the second half of 2018.