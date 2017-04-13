Xbox Project Scorpio Release Date, Specs: True 4K Resolution Touches Pixels, Frame Rate and Audio

The console wars is definitely in full swing this year, especially with the Nintendo Switch joining the fray, making the arena even more crowded. For those who expect a high-performing console, however, the upcoming Xbox Project Scorpio may be throwing the competition out the window.

(Photo: Xbox) Xbox Project Scorpio will be arriving in holiday 2017.

There are a lot of reasons why the Scorpio is going to be something that will shake the ground hard enough for gamers to take a second look. Digital Foundry has gotten an exclusive insight into the unreleased console, and it is nothing short of mind-blowing.

For starters, it really delivers the promise of true 4K resolution. Xbox Core Group Program director Kevin Gammill talks about his definition of 4K, saying, "It's a lot more than delivering those eight-million-plus pixels to the screen while playing games."

The goal was to ensure that while the pixels are rendered beautifully, it shouldn't compromise the frame rate, and neither would it affect the audio. He says he wants everything to fit together in a way that it's an overall improvement for every game.

To ensure this happens, they've also worked on figuring out how to bring games at 900p or higher to run on the native 4K on Scorpio. This would, of course, require a lot of work, which the team miraculously pulled off.

While it sounds ambitious, Microsoft was able to show this and more in a demonstration. Digital Foundry found that it runs "Forza" at an unrelenting 60fps with native 4K resolution, and it still has power to spare. Given this fact and the timing, there is still a lot of time to make it even better, so one can only imagine what else the Scorpio can achieve.

Aside from the specs, it can be recalled that Xbox head Phil Spencer told AusGamers that they will be selling the Scorpio at console price. Imagining the specs, the pricing was hard to believe, but after discovering it uses AMD chips, something that is close to Intel's efficiency but is considerably cheaper, there is more reason behind Spencer's statement.

Xbox Project Scorpio launches by holiday 2017.