Xbox Project Scorpio Specs Revealed by Microsoft

Ahead of the supposed Microsoft briefing in the Electronic Entertainment Expo this June, the company already revealed pertinent information about the specs and features of its upcoming console known as the Xbox Project Scorpio.

YouTube courtesy of XboxProject Scorpio console currently expected to be made available during the 2017 holiday season

The Xbox Project Scorpio is set to support both 4K-display gaming and high fidelity virtual reality play.

Through Eurogamer's Digital Foundry, Microsoft revealed that the Project Scorpio's CPU has eight custom x86 cores, which are clocked at 2.3GHz. Its GPU also has 40 customized compute units at 1172MHz.

The console's built-in memory capacity is 12GB, with a memory bandwidth of 326GB/s and a hard drive worth 1TB.

A report by Telegraph UK puts the console at a speed of six teraflops per second - more powerful than both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles which have a speed of 1.32 teraflops and 4.12 teraflops, respectively.

With its newly released spec details, the Xbox Project Scorpio is poised to offer the highest specs in the gaming console market to date - which is just right for something intended to be a premium console.

Microsoft did not reveal a price for the console yet, but Digital Foundry speculates that it might cost around $499 - same with the price of the Xbox One when it launched in 2013.

GameSpot's tech editor, Jimmy Thang, also has the same price speculation with the publication. "I'd wager that Project Scorpio will debut at $499. I think the PS3 showed that users are resistant to spending $599 for a console," Thang says, adding that Microsoft recognizes this and would probably not go over $500.

News editor Eddie Makuch also speculated that the console might go for a $500 price tag. "Given the guts of the console, anything under $500 seems an unlikely scenario," he said.

Microsoft is expected to announce more details about the Xbox Project Scorpio during its keynote briefing at the E3 event. The console itself is slated for a 2017 holiday release.