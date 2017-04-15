Xbox Project Scorpio To Be Confirmed in E3 2017: Xbox Head Reveals Scorpio Dev Kit for Industry Creators

Through an Xbox News press release, Xbox head Phil Spencer confirmed that the Xbox Project Scorpio will be officially unveiled during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo event.

Xbox official websiteThe Xbox Project Scorpio is expected to be unveiled during the E3 2017.

"We're excited to unveil Project Scorpio and the amazing game experiences it powers at E3 this June," Spencer said.

As promised, the Xbox Project Scorpio is being built as a premium console, aiming to be the first 4K console for gamers, with extra attention placed on compatibility to ensure that "no one gets left behind," as Spencer says.

Aside from being the best console to play top-of-the-line games with, the Xbox Project Scorpio is also poised to be a powerful development kit for game creators and industry innovators.

As previously reported, the Xbox Project Scorpio has an eight-core CPU clocked at 2.3 GHz, a GPU capable of six teraflops, and 12 GB of GDDR5 system memory with 326 GB per second bandwidth.

Microsoft also developed an Xbox Scorpio Development Kit which contains a suite of tools that can help game creators focus on bringing their projects to life with just a press of a button, while worrying less about hardware compatibility.

In a report from Gamasutra, the Scorpio development kit will include a clock, back-up battery and an OLED screen. In addition, vents located on the back and the sides of the kit will allow creators to stack them one after the other easily without overheating and spacing problems.

The development kit will also have twice the specs from the retail Xbox Project Scorpio consoles - with 24 GB of DDR5 RAM and an additional 1 TB solid-state drive.

In addition, Microsoft also proudly revealed that the premium Xbox One-exclusive games that are coming this year will be even better when played with the Xbox Scorpio.

No official price is revealed yet, but it is of course expected that Microsoft will announce it on the E3 event this June.