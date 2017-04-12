Xbox Spring Sale 2017 News: Whopping Discounts are Available for All Xbox Players Until April 17

Microsoft has recently announced the beginning of the Xbox Spring Sale that provides all Xbox players the chance to purchase titles at big discounts until Monday, April 17.

Reuters/Jonathan AlcornA photo of people walking past an Xbox sign at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo in California in June 2014.

What makes this week extra special is that Microsoft is technically holding two major sale events in the same week: Spring Sale 2017 and this week's Deals With Gold.

Xbox owners do not need to be Xbox Live Gold subscribers to avail of the Spring Sale discounts. However, Microsoft provides a higher price cut percentage for Xbox Live Gold members.

As for the Spring Sale event, players subscribed on Xbox Live Gold generally get discounts that are 10 percent more.

For example, if a regular player is offered a 30 percent discount on a certain game, an Xbox Live Gold member can get it for 40 percent off the original price.

"The Spring Sale includes deals for Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Windows 10. Xbox games are up to 67% off and an additional 10% off for Xbox Live Gold members," as further explained by Xbox Live Director of Programming Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb in a blog post.

The Spring Sale includes major discounts on up to 350 game titles for all Microsoft gaming platforms. However, the highlights are the titles from major franchises plus the wide array of backward compatible games offered with whopping price cuts.

"Battlefield 1" Ultimate Edition can be bought with 30 to 40 percent cut off from its original price of $129.99. This bundle includes the base game, the Premium Pass package, the Hellfighter Pack, Red Baron Pack and Lawrence of Arabia Pack as well as five Battlepacks.

Players can also get the "Battlefield 1"-"Titanfall 2" Deluxe Bundle for $89.99 because of the sale or at $75 if they are an Xbox Live Gold subscriber. The bundle's original price is $149.99.

Various "Call of Duty" titles and its varying purchase editions are also up for discounts that range from 15 to 45 percent. Meanwhile, "FIFA 17's" releases can be bought with 20 to 60 percent cut from the original price.

The "Fall Out 4" base game is up for a 60 to 67 percent discount while its additional contents can be bought with 30 to 40 percent slashed from their respective original prices.

For a complete list of Xbox titles included in the Spring Sale 2017, Xbox players can check out Major Nelson's post.